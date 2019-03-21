Recently on Talk Is Jericho, All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho shared a live Q&A session he conducted on the First Annual Chris Jericho Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea. Among many other things, Jericho revealed that the late great Owen Hart as his all-time dream opponent. Moreover, Jericho discussed how Hart would have enjoyed great success in professional wrestling today.

During the podcast, Jericho said he regretted never having worked Owen Hart. The self-proclaimed George Harrison of 'The Attitude Era' shared that having the chance to work with Hart was one of the many reasons he wanted to leave WCW for WWE.

"I think when I go through, like, my three heroes when I was a kid were Shawn Michaels, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, who is also here on this ship - I will be doing a live Talk Is Jericho with 'The Dragon'. And the other one was Owen Hart. And I got to work with Shawn extensively. I got to work with Steamboat a bunch of times. I never got to work with Owen Hart and one of the reasons why I left WCW to go to WWE, if you have a list of 100 reasons, one of the 80 reasons or the 90th reason, or lower level reasons was 'maybe I'll get a chance to work with Owen Hart' and before I got there, he passed away.

"So I never had the chance to work with Owen. I would have loved to have worked with him and I would have loved to have worked with him as a motivated performer." Jericho added, "so if I could work with anybody, it would be Owen Hart. Stipulation: 30 minutes, clown nose match."

According to Jericho, Hart would have been a huge star in professional wrestling if he had not tragically passed away in 1999. Jericho suggested that Hart was ahead of his time and 'The Rocket' would have found even greater success if he had more capable opponents.

"Owen Hart would be so amazing in this day and age, in this era, because he was such a pioneer and such a revolutionary when it came to the style, the modern hybrid of Japanese, European, Calgary style, American style," Jericho explained. "He was a great character, but he was so f--king smooth in the ring that if he had guys to work with, guys that knew how to do that with him and draw that out of him, he would have been still remembered as he was, but he would have been even better if he got a chance to work with Eddie [Guerrero], Dean [Malenko], Chris Jericho, [Seth] Rollins, [Roman] Reigns, Kenny [Omega], Cody. Like, that's Owen's wheelhouse.

Check out the podcast here or via the audio player below. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Talk Is Jericho