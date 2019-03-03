Earlier this month, Mustafa Ali was pulled from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber after sustaining a concussion at a WWE live event in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Ali has remained out of action since that time.

At last night's SmackDown live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ali made his return to the ring where he faced off against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan would retain the title.

Ali made the jump from 205 Live to SmackDown back in early December.