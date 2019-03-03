- Above is a look at The Rock getting ready for a photo shoot for his next Under Armour project, which begins this spring.

- In the video below, Rey Mysterio (along with NASCAR drive, Daniel Suarez) announced he will be driving the pace car for the Auto Club 400 on March 17.


- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Hardys, Lacey Evans, Kairi Sane (with her dog, Cheese), and Sonya Deville.

Cheese

