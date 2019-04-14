Earlier this week a report surfaced about Sasha Banks attempting to quit WWE after feeling blindsided with the last minute change where she and Bayley dropped the Women's Tag Titles at WrestleMania. Another report came out shortly after that Bayley and Banks loudly made it known in the locker room they were unhappy with the decision.

Since then, Banks posted a photo with the new champions, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, on her Instagram with the caption, "#womenswrestling." If the mentioned reports are true, it's more likely the dissatisfaction was due to having a shorter title run than expected, and not specific to the winners, The IIconics.

Banks spoke highly of the duo in an interview last month with Sky Sports. When asked if an injury had prevented Bayley and herself from winning the tag titles at Elimination Chamber, who would she have chosen to win?

"For me I would've said The IIconics, although they're still quite brand new," Banks said. "They're amazing though, they're really incredible. And they've had the dream to be WWE tag-team champions since they were kids too. They seem like a real team too and if it wasn't us then I'd like to have seen them have it. Hopefully we can have some good matches with them."

Also earlier this week, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted Banks and succinctly wrote, "fight me." Bayley later responded with a photo of herself and Banks watching the WrestleMania 35 main event with the caption, "We liked your match."

Lynch wrote back to Bayley, "I'd love to slap your head off too."