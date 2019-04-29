- The Miz is featured in a new Hardee's commercial for their Original Roast Beef sandwich. You can see the ad above.

- WWE is teasing another "Firefly Fun House" segment with Bray Wyatt for tonight's RAW. They have also confirmed that Wyatt's new characters are called Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch. They announced the following on Wyatt and tonight's RAW:

The "Firefly Fun House" is open Bray Wyatt is back, and he's brought some friends with him. The erstwhile Eater of Worlds returned to Raw this past Monday night by inviting us into the "Firefly Fun House" and officially introducing Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch, two unsettling characters who have been mysteriously popping up on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE since WrestleMania. Wyatt is friendlier than we remember him, but we'd be lying if we said he didn't creep us out this past Monday night. What else does this chainsaw-wielding-but-cheery Superstar have in store? Don't miss Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Corey Graves took to Twitter this evening and made a tweet that will surely have fans speculating. He wrote, "Might be time for a change of scenery."

You can see the tweet below: