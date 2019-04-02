NJPW announced that Michael Elgin has not re-signed with the company. The two sides did talk and mutually decided to part ways after his contract expired on March 31.

Elgin first began appearing for NJPW in 2015 through ROH's partnership, and was able to capture the IWGP Intercontinental, NEVER Openweight, and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships.

NJPW also announced yesterday that one of its young lions since 2016, Teruaki Kanemitsu, has left the promotion. Kanemitsu sustained a cervical spine injury in November of 2016 and had been working his way to get back to action, but the two sides decided he could move on from NJPW.