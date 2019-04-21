Impact Wrestling has brought back a former face of the company. Mahabali Shera rejoined the company after being recently released by WWE, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Shera was a member of the Impact Wrestling roster from 2015 to 2017. He was utilized well in their attempt to gain an audience in India but did not win any titles with the company. His last appearance with the company was an Xplosion match against Trevor Lee in November of 2017. His biggest push was during the World Heavyweight Title Series back in 2015, although Shera didn't win.

While in WWE, Shera competed under the name Amanpreet Singh in NXT. He was only used during live events.

The former Ring Ka King World Heavyweight Champion is expected to appear during Impact's upcoming Rebellion PPV TV tour.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

