Jeff Cobb walked out with the NEVER Openweight and ROH World TV Titles against Will Ospreay at tonight's G1 Supercard. This is Cobb's first time winning the title. Ospreay won the NEVER Openweight Championship in January.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
Pedal to the metal right out of the gate for @WillOspreay! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 6, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/sqHnlE0NXe
.@RealJeffCobb has tremendous athleticism to go along with all that game-changing power! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 6, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/xDhx2PJBps
.@WillOspreay and @RealJeffCobb going for broke! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 6, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/4ThFrK6eR0
#NJPW #G1SuperCard @RealJeffCobbhttps://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/eKgnlnLrKe— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 6, 2019
Hell of an opener from @WillOspreay and @RealJeffCobb! #G1Supercard #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 6, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/8iGuvxi0bC