PCO and Brody King won this year's Crockett Cup to become the new NWA World Tag Team Championship at tonight's PPV. This is PCO and King's first time winning the titles. The titles had been vacant since September of 2017.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the Crockett Cup Finals in the videos below:
? #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/CsrmrDHD45
Two against one still isn't enough to stop @Brodyxking! #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/viz8Mdra8c
.@PCOisNotHuman and @Brodyxking will not be denied! #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/1dMM2WfuST
.@Brodyxking and @PCOisNotHuman pay their respects to Nikita and Magnum. Congrats #VillainEnterprises! #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/lVyTRgluQc
PCO & BRODY ARE YOUR #CROCKETTCUP 2019 WINNERS AND @nwa WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!! pic.twitter.com/ayQsHTSbSj— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019