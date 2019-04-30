Ali spoke with ABC6 in Columbus, Ohio and indicated he may be announced for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

When asked what a win at Money In the Bank would mean to him, Ali said it would be redemption.

"Money In the Bank would be a redemption story," Ali said. "Unfortunately earlier this year I was on a hot streak, I came in and pinned the WWE Champion, the then-champion Daniel Bryan, and things were looking really good for me. Then unfortunately I suffered a pretty serious injury that took me out of action. Everything's good but I missed out on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for a WWE Title opportunity, and that 'What if?' question has been haunting me.

"The good thing out of all this is that KofiMania was born. Kofi Kingston is now this awesome champion, but for me to watch all that unfold and go, 'Oh, what could've been, could that have been me?' Money In the Bank is my opportunity to put that question to rest."

Ali later named Kofi as his dream opponent when asked. Ali also said he has unfinished business with the current WWE Champion.

"I have some unfinished business with the current WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston," Ali said. "Like we just talked about, I feel like there's a story right there in itself. I had an opportunity to step up to bat, and I didn't get to bat. I got hit in the face with a baseball bat."