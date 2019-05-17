Ashley Massaro apparently died of an apparent suicide, according to a new report from The Blast. The 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search winner passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday.

Massaro worked at a local radio station and failed to show up on Thursday, which raised the first red flag. As noted, a "rescue call" from Massaro's home in Smithtown, NY came in at 5:23am ET on Thursday morning. The Blast released the 911 call audio, which we won't post here, and the call was for first responders to rush to Massaro's home after an "unconscious" woman was found. CPR was administered on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately Massaro passed.

We noted before how the Suffolk County Police Department did not suspect foul play in Massaro's death and they ruled it non-criminal. They told Hollywood Life that they will not be releasing details of the death because it is non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner has not announced when autopsy results will be released.

"I can confirm that she has passed and has died and that she was 39 and that she was from Smithtown but I can not confirm any other details because we don't have them," said the Public Information Officer for the department. "And since it was considered a non criminal death we will not have them. We normally don't release that info for non criminal deaths."

A friend of Ashley's told Hollywood Life that she suffered from depression before she committed suicide. Three other close friends and former WWE Divas who worked with Massaro indicated that they were aware of Massaro's personal issues as well - Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and Rochelle Loewen. You can see their posts below.

Loewen's original post was the first to bring up suicide as she used the following hashtags at the end of it - #imsorry #ididntunderstand #depression #suicide #careforyourfriends. Loewen also said Massaro was supposed to be on a girls trip to Las Vegas with her this week. She has since edited her post and removed the hashtags.

Loewen's original post read like this, "Dear Ashley, when you said you were in pain. Maybe I didn't understand to which extent. You were supposed to be here in Vegas on this girls trip (which I'm on right now). We spoke yesterday. You said you were coming. Now. Now. Now, you're gone. I'm at a loss. I don't know how to prosess this quite yet. I miss you Ashely. I miss you already babe. We spoke no more than 24 hours ago. #imsorry #ididntunderstand #depression #suicide #careforyourfriends"

Loewen's updated post reads, "I'm shocked and devastated by Ashley Massaro's passing. She was supposed to be here in Vegas on this girls trip (which I'm on right now). We spoke yesterday. She said she was coming. Now, shes gone. I'm at a loss. I don't know how to process this quite yet. I miss you Ashely. I miss you already babe. We spoke no more than 24 hours ago."

McCool wrote, "My heart is broken for @ashleymassaro 's family, especially her sweet daughter! 39 years young....gone entirely too soon! ALWAYS smiling & incredibly kind! Happy to call you friend! Remember that we NEVER know what others are going thru. Life's greatest struggles are often hidden behind a big smile! Be kind, love others...Prayers shipped! #RIPAshley"

Torrie wrote, "I can't even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 - legit one of the sweetest people I've ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help."

Massaro had been part of a class action lawsuit against WWE that was dismissed in 2018 and deemed frivolous by a judge. The suit, which includes more than 60 wrestlers accusing WWE of failing to protect them from head trauma and concussions that led to serious health problems, was appealed and is still ongoing. Massaro said she "sustained multiple concussions and did not receive appropriate treatment for my injuries" during her WWE career. She detailed other injuries and mentioned suffering from depression in her affidavit.

"Aside from my on-going physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss," Massaro claimed.

Massaro, who worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008, announced back in March that she was planning a comeback to the indies. She would have turned 40 on May 26, and leaves behind one daughter.