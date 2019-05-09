While still five months away from a premiere, WWE's new deal with FOX has already generated a great deal of buzz.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding SmackDown's move to Friday's on FOX this October. With ratings reaching all time lows this month, there has been a lot of pressure for WWE to perform right out of the gate. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Busted Open Radio on one way that WWE could make the show successful.

"I find myself confused what is going to happen with the whole Friday night thing and I get what you're saying about real-time as a wrestling fan what is going to get me to watch wrestling on a Friday night?" asked Bully and then answered his own question with, "From a creative point of view, I would hand Paul Heyman the pencil and say 'go get em'. Because he is probably the only proven one that comes out to make SmackDown special."

Heyman, the former head of ECW has been head of SmackDown creative previously, from the summer of 2002 to the spring of 2003. That time is often argued as one of the greatest in SmackDown's history, a point that was not lost on Bully.

"I think just the fact that people know Heyman is in creative control and that's not something WWE is going to let out and I don't think that is something that should be announced. Like 'Hey Paul Heyman is in charge of SmackDown creative'", explained Bully. "What I'm saying is that is what I would do. If there is one person that would make SmackDown successful and has a proven track record of making SmackDown a definitively better show than Raw, it was Paul Heyman. Probably what in 2003-2004? We know he can get the job done. I would put the pencil in his hand and say, 'hey what can you do with this?' I think his creativity with that show and the way that he knows how to use Characters and gel them with storylines would work."

Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania. Currently, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

You can listen to Bully's comments below: