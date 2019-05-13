Drew McIntyre recently spoke with News18 in India and said he doesn't see himself as a heel, despite being labeled as The Scottish Psychopath.

"I don't really see myself as one," McIntyre said when asked if he prefers being a bad guy. "I think I have always got a point. Everybody else doesn't necessarily agree with it. It is 2019 - I don't really care whether I am looked as the bad guy or the good guy. The crowd are booing or cheering, as long as they are making noise, I don't care. I stand by with conviction with what I am saying."

McIntyre was also asked about a potential match with AJ Styles. The two top stars are now on the same roster together but it was also noted that Drew is the favorite to win the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on the same pay-per-view that could see Styles win the WWE Universal Title from Seth Rollins. Drew said he's been trying to make a match with AJ happen for a while.

"Absolutely! I have never had a match with AJ Styles," McIntyre said. "When I went to Impact Wrestling, he had just left. In the independent scene, we were trying to set up the match but that never quite happened. So, we just kept missing each other. When I came back to Raw, he was on Smackdown. Now, we are finally on the same show. When I first started wrestling, like 18 years ago, it was guys like AJ, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Loki who were the new generation of wrestlers with different styles, trying to get the attention. I am very much looking forward to that (battle)."

Regarding Drew's rise to the top of WWE, it was noted that fate has made him take the long route, but now he's closer than ever to winning one of WWE's main titles if he can win the Money In the Bank briefcase at the MITB pay-per-view on May 19. Rollins called it an interesting journey.

"It is an interesting journey," McIntyre said. "I can compare it to a roller-coaster, so many ups and downs. But it is all of that has helped shape the wrestler that I am and the man I am today.