There have been a lot of questions as to where Joey Ryan would be heading following his recent legal battle with Lucha Underground. While AEW and WWE had both reportedly been interested in signing him, Ryan has decided to go a different route.

In the above video, Joey Ryan stated at a Bar Wrestling event last night that he turned down lucrative deals from multiple promotions. He will remain on the independent scene where he built and innovated his brand.

Over the years, Ryan has become the "King of Dong Style" and has been known for his intergender matches. It was before this promo that he actually faced Priscilla Kelly. He stated that he wouldn't be able to be his true self if he took a deal with another promotion.

Ryan, 39, compared himself to Aladdin, stating that he wanted to be a prince but knew he had to be his true, authentic self. He went on to say that independent wrestling and its fans have become the blonde girl he's been looking for on Being The Elite. He finished by saying he may be a big fish in a small pond, but it is his pond.

