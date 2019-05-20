Over the weekend it was reported Jordynne Grace hadn't officially signed with Impact Wrestling, despite working steadily for the promotion since her debut last November.

Grace announced last night she had signed with Impact, "Sometimes happiness isn't a feeling. It's a decision. Many paths have been placed in front of me during the past 24 hours, but just one place I feel I truly belong. Happy to officially call @IMPACTWRESTLING home for years to come."

PWInsider also had an update that the two sides agreed to a multi-year deal and Impact was happy Grace signed with them despite interest from both WWE and AEW.

Although an official reason wasn't known why the two hadn't signed a deal previously, Grace reportedly gave additional data—including social media engagement—to show she had more value than what was originally offered. Her contract runs through May 2021.