- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Xia Brookside vs. Nicole Matthews from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- NJPW held a press conference for this weekend's Wrestling Dontaku shows. On May 4, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against SANADA. During the press conference, SANADA commented, "'I'm the only one who can change the landscape of NJPW." Below are the full cards for each show:

May 3 - Wrestling Dontaku: Day One - Fukuoka Convention Center

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Taichi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Will Ospreay, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Hikuleo, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Toa Henare

May 4 - Wrestling Dontaku: Day Two - Fukuoka Convention Center

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino vs. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, and Jeff Cobb vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Jado, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson and Hirooki Goto vs. Hikuleo, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee vs. Taiji Ishimori and TBA

* SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

'I'm the only one who can change the landscape of NJPW' SANADA makes his final pre-#njdontaku statement as he signs the contract for Saturday's main event!https://t.co/uvS80YqTzS pic.twitter.com/Zk4oNw4uzV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 2, 2019

- NJPW's biggest tournament of the year, G1 Climax, gets started on July 6 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga has been involved in the tournament for the last three years, but doesn't sound interested in this year's G1. On Twitter he wrote, "Asked to get taken off the G1 tournament this year. Hope they grant it. My focus is on tag team. I mean, look at me I am double champs. Open challenge to anyone who wants smoke and an ass whoopin."

Asked to get taken off the G1 tournament this year. Hope they grant it — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 2, 2019