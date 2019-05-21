AEW announced Shawn Spears, formerly known as WWE's Tye Dillinger, will be involved in the Casino Battle Royale on Double or Nothing's The Buy In pre-show.

Back in February, Spears was released from WWE after he asked for his release from the company, despite being offered a substantial raise. Spears was on his second run with the company where he spent 2013-2017 in NXT, followed up by a lackluster main roster run on SmackDown.

In the video below, Spears was dealt his card (a ten) for the upcoming match and responded, "When the odds are stacked, always bet on you."

Double or Nothing will air on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99 at 8 pm ET this Saturday. The Buy In pre-show will stream for free on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage of the show.