- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin in a non-title match, Piper Niven vs. Reina Gonzalez, Travis Banks vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail, and more.

- Maryse will help The Miz learn French on next Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network. Below is the synopsis for the show:

"It's a Miz-tery: Mike plays detective when he suspects Maryse is hiding a secret; Maryse helps Mike learn French."

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is now on the main NXT announce team. Phoenix made her debut at tonight's tapings from Full Sail University, calling the action with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. It looks like she is replacing Percy Watson. Below are a few photos of The Glamazon at Full Sail University:

Beth Phoenix is joining the NXT commentary team ?? pic.twitter.com/iFhBR0J5gk — Kim (@kimberlasskick) May 1, 2019