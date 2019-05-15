Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will likely continue their feud after Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. They are currently scheduled to work the men's MITB Ladder Match with Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Andrade won a Fatal 4 Way over Balor, Orton and Ali on last night's SmackDown, getting the pin on Balor to win. Meltzer noted that there is a lot of backing for Andrade right now within WWE, as far as his character goes. WWE officials have been high on Andrade for some time now and it was reported in late 2018 that they had big push plans for him in 2019.

Andrade won a non-title singles match over Balor on the April 15 RAW from Montreal, the Superstar Shakeup episode. Balor got the non-title back win over Andrade the next week on SmackDown, and a third match for the title was then rumored for Money In the Bank, but they ended up in the men's MITB Ladder Match. They have worked multi-man matches and live event matches with each other since Balor's last non-title singles win.