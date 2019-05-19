- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features his newest series of paintings - a letter-by-letter alphabet represented by WWE Superstars. He starts with ABC - Alexa Bliss, Bayley and John Cena.

- WWE Superstar Aleister Black turns 34 years old today while former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Psicosis turns 48 and WWE's Tom Phillips turns 30. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

- We noted before how Luke Gallows apparently had Money In the Bank weekend off as he was advertised for the Open House for his Good Brothers Dojo in Georgia. It looks like Karl Anderson also had some time off this weekend as he tweeted this photo while hanging out with with IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga: