- WWE originally had Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. The Singh Brothers planned for last night's WWE 205 Live episode, but The Singh Brothers ended up losing to Humberto Carrillo and Jack Gallagher. The storyline was that The Lucha House Party was unable to compete due to the attack from Lars Sullivan on RAW. Above is video from the tag team match.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan turns 38 years old today while WWE NXT UK Superstar Joe Coffey turns 31, former WWE star Scott Putski turns 53, Tough Enough competitor Daniel Rodimer turns 41, former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks turns 44 and former WCW star Ciclope turns 48. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of Brian Pillman.

- Charlotte Flair took an issue with a tweet that was apparently just a blonde joke. Last night's WWE SmackDown saw WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth dress as a woman, with blonde wig and all, to hide from the other Superstars trying to take his title. The tweet asked, "When did Charlotte get the 24/7 Title? Wait, that's R-Truth??? What a disguise..."

Flair responded, "What makes you think this is possibly ok? Shame on you."

