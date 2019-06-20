As seen on RAW this past Monday night, there was a backstage segment where it was teased that AJ Styles would be returning to action soon. Styles has not wrestled since losing to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view on May 19th.

Styles will apparently be returning to the ring next week. While he is not advertised for this weekend's live events, WWE is advertising Styles for next week's tour in Asia, starting with next Thursday's show in Singapore. He is also scheduled for the WWE shows from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan next Friday and Saturday. As we previously reported, Styles is slated to team with Triple H, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to face Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & Samoa Joe on the Friday show. He will be teaming with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley at Saturday's Tokyo show.

Styles is also now advertised for RAW live events following the Asia tour.

WWE announced Styles' injury on the May 27th episode of RAW, where he was pulled from a Fatal 4 Way Elimination match with Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley with the winner challenging Rollins for the Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown. Styles was replaced by Corbin, who ended up winning the match but losing to Rollins at Super ShowDown. Corbin will now face Rollins in a rematch this Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds, with a special referee of his choosing that has yet to be announced.

