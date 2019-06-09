Chris Weidman, who shocked the MMA world all those years ago when he finished Anderson Silva to become the UFC middleweight champion, is making the move to 205 pounds and the light heavyweight ranks for his next fight.

"I've had two back-to-back surgeries, I'm coming off a loss, and my weight's going kind of high," Weidman said backstage at UFC 238 this weekend (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "I've accomplished my goals at (185 pounds). I've had that belt wrapped around me four different times. I really wanted to get it back, and I'm not saying the door is totally shut on that idea. I'm not saying the door is totally shut on '85, but the weight cuts are tough, and I kind of want to see what my body is like without depleting itself."

Weidman, who will turn 35 years old later this month, has gone just 1-4 over his last five fights after starting his career 13-0. He dropped the title to Luke Rockhold back in 2015 and was finished by Yoel Romero in 2016. Two years ago, he suffered another TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi before rebounding with a submission of top contender Kelvin Gastelum later that year. This past November, he was knocked out by Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.

"I always wanted to go up to 205," Weidman said. "The goal, when everything was good when I was undefeated and champion of the world, the goal was to defend my belt a few times at '85, move up to 205 and beat Jon Jones. That was always the goal, then things changed. You have to reevaluate your goals, and now I'm going up to 205."