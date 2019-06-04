"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer recently spoke with ESPN and teased a possible appearance on WWE RAW.

When asked what's next now that his streak has ended, or if there are any other game shows he would like to compete on, Holzhauer noted that Jeopardy owns his game show rights for a while, but they have no issue with him appearing for American Ninja Warrior or WWE.

"'Jeopardy!' owns my game show rights for a while, although they're OK with me running on American Ninja Warrior or appearing on WWE Raw, so maybe you'll see me on TV again soon," he said.

Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak just ended, giving him the second-longest reign of all-time. He won $2,464,216 in prize money, also putting him 2nd on that list. He set a single-game record with $131,127 earned and he owns the top 16 single-day scores, and 23 of the top 27 scores.