A member of The WWE Hall of Fame's Legacy Wing will be joining WWE in some capacity next week.

According to WWE's Japanese site, Hisashi Shinma will appear at WWE Live Tokyo next Friday, June 28th. The appearance will include his own personal WWE Hall of Fame ceremony speech for the Japanese audience.

Shinma was used as on-screen talent for WWE, being booked as the President of the company from 1978 to 1984. He was involved in the battle for the WWF Title between Bob Backlund and Antonio Inoki. As a booker and chairman of New Japan Pro Wrestling during that time, Shinma was able to exchange talent to Japan like Tatsumi Fujinami, another WWE Hall of Famer.

Some of the other accomplishments Shinma made were innovating the Tiger Mask gimmick and forming the UWF.

Several matches are scheduled for WWE's return to Tokyo, including Asuka and Kairi Sane v. The IIconics and Triple H joining A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson v. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe.

Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article.