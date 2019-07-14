At last night's AEW Fight for the Fallen, Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima defeated Britt Baker and Riho during The Buy In. Partway through the match, Baker seemed a bit "off" and there was speculation afterwards that she had suffered some type of injury.

It looks like Baker sustained a concussion at some point during the match.

Aubrey Edwards—who refereed the match—mentioned losing one of her earrings when she had to quickly leave the show.

"While hurriedly leaving the venue last night, I somehow lost one of my earrings. I've had these guys since my very first match, and they've been with me for (most of) the 461 matches after that. Best value I ever got for $20. Thanks for all the memories. RIP"

Baker then retweeted Edwards and filled in that the reason Edwards left so hurriedly was to take care of her for the night.

"Hurriedly left the venue to take care of a concussed coworker and checked on her every hour of the night. Next pair is on me Ref Aubrey."