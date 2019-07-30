Even though he is best known for starring in movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, She's All That and Scooby-Doo, Freddie Prinze Jr. had a short stint as a member of the WWE creative team.

While Prinze would contribute to the SmackDown brand, he would also conduct acting workshops with the talent. During an interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Prinze revealed that the only WWE star that he ever had a problem with during his time with the company was John Cena.

"John Cena and I were the only one's that really didn't get along," Prinze revealed. "It got to the point where, and I respect what John brought to WWE. He had to hold that company on his shoulders during the PG era when no one else wanted to. That could've been Hunter, but he didn't want that cross. He wanted to be more rated R and do the stuff he liked to do. John took that upon himself. So for that, fans should be grateful, because it's what made the company enough money to go to the direction that hopefully we all want it to go in."

Prinze recounted Cena interrupted one of his promo classes. Cena's antics forced Prinze to have a one-on-one conversation with him outside of the building.

"But we did not get along," Prinze continues. "He did not like that I was there. He called me Ashton Kutcher for like the first three months that I was there, and walked in to the one of the acting classes in the middle of it and just sat down in the middle of the class in between the two wrestlers. And I said, 'yo man, let me talk to you outside for a bit.' He comes outside, and I'm not one to have confrontation with some giant muscle head dude. But I'm not going to take s—t off of anybody or otherwise you're dead in that company.

"So we go outside and I'm like, 'look bro, you're not in this class because you know how to do this. You don't want to teach these guys or girls, so let me do my job. Let me do what Vince wants me to do, and just stay out of here.' To his credit he goes, 'look I know I approached this stuff in a barbaric sort of way. But you either got it or you don't.' I said, 'dude you're right about that. But you can get better or worse, depending on the type of instruction you have, and do you want them to have instruction from Vince in the promo class, or from me?'"

Prinze gave an example of Vince running a promo class. There was one time that Vince asked Wade Barrett and Sheamus to pretend to act like dogs who are wanting to fight. Sheamus accidentally said at one point that he was having an out of body experience. Vince was incensed and told him that he's a dog and can't talk. Barrett then barked and Vince flipped out, yelled and threw a table over before heading out. Prinze then suggested that he could handle the classes, which is when he took over.

