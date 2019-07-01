Originally reported back in January, Roman Reigns is starring in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw where he will play one of The Rock's brothers in the film. Reigns was able to film his parts in the movie during his time away from WWE when he was battling Leukemia, which is currently in remission.

Earlier today, Brisk announced a new campaign in partnership with Universal Picture's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and put out a call to action to young creators to develop the concept for a new digital ad featuring "Cans of Whup Ass" – a limited edition Brisk Iced Tea can inspired by a signature line from Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs in the film's trailer.

Evans Alexandre was awarded the concept, which was brought to life in a digital ad featuring Roman Reigns, who plays Mateo, one of the Hobbs' brothers, in the film. Brisk is also releasing three new custom-designed Brisk Iced Tea labels, available at retailers nationwide.

In the video above, titled "Brisk Presents: How do you open a can of whup ass?", a bunch of men are trying to open a can of Brisk, but are unable to do so, even by extreme measures. Reigns then enters and is able to easily crack open the can.

Reigns spoke to AOL about the upcoming movie and also gave his thoughts on being involved in the new TV commercial.

"It was easy because they were doing a scene based off one of Dwayne's lines, which obviously has a pretty cool historical tie in to him and his career, kind of what launched him to where he is now today," Reigns said. "I felt like I was the lotto winner because everyone was working hard and doing awesome stuff and they just had me come in and flick a can a couple of times, open it, drink some Brisk Iced Tea and take it easy."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is due to hit theaters on August 2.

Rock Reigns contributed to this article.