- ROH and CMLL will be joining forces for a co-promotional tour on September 6 (Dearborn, Michigan), September 7 (Chicago, Illinois), and September 8 (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). CMLL stars announced for the shows: Caristico (Sept. 7-8 only), Volador Jr., Stuka Jr., Triton, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Rey Bucanero, and Okumura. CMLL and ROH formed a partnership three years ago. These events will stream for ROH HonorClub subscribers.

- The field for this year's PWG Battle of Los Angeles is nearly complete with 19 of the 24 names announced. The three-day event will take place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are the announced names for the tournament: David Starr, Rey Horus, Black Taurus, Jungle Boy, Barbaro Cavernario, Brody King, Joey Janela, Lucky Kid, Fenix, Tony Deppen, Jake Atlas, Caveman Ugg, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, Mick Moretti, Darby Allin, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham, and A-Kid.

Rey Horus is the eighteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) August 1, 2019

Black Taurus is the seventeenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 31, 2019