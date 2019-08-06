Former UFC female champion Cris Cyborg is now officially a free agent and away from the control of UFC president Dana White. And the Brazilian is definitely embracing both of those things.

Cyborg, who was released following her win over Felicia Spencer, explained why she is happy to be free to sign with any promotion she wants. After winning the UFC featherweight title, Cyborg lost the belt to Amanda Nunes last December, and while a rematch was rumored, it never came to happen.

"Dana didn't want to give me the rematch, only a six-fight contract, and the UFC unfortunately doesn't have girls in my division," Cyborg wrote on her Instagram account. "I'd die in the UFC without fighting, and still being defamed, so the best option would be see other promotions that have my division, where I could fight more often. Who knows, maybe one day Amanda and I will rematch. No one knows what tomorrow might bring, God's the one who makes my plans."

Cyborg and White had a stress-filled relationship long before she signed with the UFC. White had made previous comments comparing her to Wanderlei Silva, but the two sides were still able to come together on an agreement.

"I believe (White is) a guy with dark soul," Cyborg said. "An unexplained anger against me, and he knows how important I'm going to be for another promotion. I'm going to a place people knows about the word respect. Uncle Dana don't want give the rematch....I can't be fighting (one) time per year...and the boss try damage my brand. I'm fighter and human too."