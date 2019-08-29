UFC president Dana White addressed two separate issues involving former champion Conor McGregor earlier this week, offering his thoughts on McGregor's apology for his role in a bar incident and reports of sexual assault in Ireland.

McGregor was caught on film striking an elderly man in an Ireland bar earlier this year. "Notorious" was quickly escorted out after the attack, and no charges have been filed regarding the incident.

"Conor and I talk at least a couple times a month and I think he needed to (apologize)," White said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I didn't tell him to do it. He did that on his own and good for him."

On the alleged sexual assault that was first reported by the New York Times earlier this year, White said he has only had minimal talks about it with McGregor. No further charges have been filed, but McGregor was taken into custody this past January and questioned about it.

"I know zero about that," White said. "To be honest with you, the back and forth that I've had with him about that, it's not him. It's somebody else I don't know."