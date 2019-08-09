Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall announced via Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting a child on March 14, 2020.

"We are so thankful and excited!! Coming 3/14/20 @zboi32," Hall's caption reads.

Hall was a part of WWE and their developmental territories from 2003-2010, finally making her debut on SmackDown in 2005 as a "fixer" for the group of Melina, Joey Mercury, and John Morrison (Johnny Nitro at the time). Hall may be well-remembered for the "growth" she was sporting on the left side of her face as part of the gimmick.

Hall would continue as a manager for stars like "JBL" John "Bradshaw" Layfield until she eventually shifted into regularly competing in the ring. She won her first and only WWE Divas Championship when she defeated Mickie James on the October 12, 2009 episode of RAW, but ultimately lost it to Melina right after.

You can see Hall's Instagram post below:

We reported back in February 2011 how Hall was expecting a child at the time, however, she suffered a miscarriage 14 weeks into the pregnancy. Hall is divorced and has one daughter from that marriage.