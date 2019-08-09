Frankie Edgar made his biggest impact competing in the UFC's lightweight division, winning the title and defending it three times. Now, after an unsuccessful run to gold at featherweight, Edgar is moving to a new weight class.

Edgar confirmed on social media reports that his next fight will take place in the UFC's bantamweight division. Late last month, "The Answer" was unable to become a two-division champion, falling to featherweight titleholder Max Holloway via decision. He also lost two featherweight title fights to Jose Aldo.

"The cat's out of the bag," Edgar wrote on Instagram. "I've been reluctant to cut down my whole career but I feel like now is the time. Excited for a new beginning."

Back in 2010, Edgar shocked the MMA world when he scored a convincing decision over BJ Penn for the lightweight title at UFC 112 in Abu Dhabi. Later that year, he defended the title vs. Penn in a rematch before moving on to two bouts with Gray Maynard. The first ended in a draw with Edgar winning the second via fourth round knockout.

In 2012, Edgar lost the title to Benson Henderson via decision and was unsuccessful in the rematch. He moved to 145 pounds after that and has gone 8-4 since and is 23-7-1 in his career.