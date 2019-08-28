As it was just noted, Matt Hardy was on Twitter answering questions from fans. During the Q&A Hardy revealed his thoughts on AEW and NXT being on the same night.

The question that was tweeted at him was, "What do you think of the Wednesday night war between NXT and AEW?"

Matt Hardy's response was positive, "I think it's good for the industry, the performers & the fans. Competition forces everyone to be more creative & work harder."

Below is Hardy's response on Twitter: