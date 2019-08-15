Ronda Rousey has signed on for a new role in Fox's hit first-responders drama series 9-1-1, according to Deadline.

Rousey will star as firefighter Lena Bosko. Her character is described as a stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station #136, who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits.

The new trailer for the third season of 9-1-1, seen above, reveals that the show will center on a tsunami that hits Santa Monica, California.

9-1-1 also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Ryan Guzman, and others. This is Rousey's first acting role since the "Mile 22" movie with Mark Wahlberg, which came out in 2018.

The third season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, September 23 at 8pm ET on Fox.

Rousey, who remains signed to WWE and a member of the RAW roster, is currently taking time away from the company. She left after WrestleMania 35 and has said she was taking time off to expand her family with husband Travis Browne.