With SummerSlam taking place this Sunday, August 11 inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, fans were expecting an announcement for next years show. We didn't have to wait long to find out. WWE announced to The Boston Globe that SummerSlam 2020 will be taking place in Boston.

"We are thrilled to bring WWE's biggest event of the summer to Boston in 2020," said WWE Executive VP of Special Events John P. Saboor. "We are grateful to Mayor Walsh, Governor Baker and our partners at TD Garden and look forward to working with them to welcome the world to one of America's great sports and entertainment cities."

With multiple events inside the TD Garden, WWE announced the following dates for SmackDown Live, NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam and Raw:

* Friday, Aug. 21 – SmackDown LIVE

* Saturday, Aug. 22 – NXT TakeOver

* Sunday, Aug. 23 – SummerSlam

* Monday, Aug. 24 – Monday Night Raw

This marks this first time Boston has hosted a SummerSlam since 2006, also inside the TD Garden. At that event, Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Orton, DX defeated the McMahon's and Edge defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

"On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden," Mayor Martin J. Walsh stated. "SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event."

Since 2009, WWE has usually held SummerSlam in the same arenas for extended periods of time. From 2009-2014 SummerSlam was held in Los Angeles while from 2015-2018 it was held in Brooklyn. Saboor told The Boston Globe he is expecting about 50,000 fans from all over to participate in the festivities.

"SummerSlam week in Boston will provide a powerful opportunity to match one of the most iconic sports and entertainment events with one of the world's most beloved sports and entertainment cities," Saboor stated.

Ticket information and travel packages have not been announced yet for next years shows.