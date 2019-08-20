Former WWE champion Kurt Angle was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show recently and was asked about Brock Lesnar possibly returning to the UFC and mixed martial arts. Angle stated that he has been told Lesnar - a former UFC heavyweight champion - would return to take on current UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones.

Jones, who has been in the news lately in regards to Daniel Cormier and Cormier's loss at UFC 241 to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt, quickly responded via social media.

"He knows that's what his friends want to hear, but he doesn't really want this fight," Jones wrote on Instagram. "Trust me."

Jones has floated the idea of possibly moving to heavyweight in the past, including when Cain Velasquez was the champion. However, more recently, "Bones" stated he had no desire to move up a division even for a possible third meeting with Cormier.

Lesnar put his name on the dotted line for a new WWE deal that likely ended any chance of him returning to MMA at 42 years old.