Cody Rhodes is set to challenge AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

The match was first revealed by Sports Illustrated, who confirmed the plans with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. AEW re-tweeted the story on their official Twitter account.

"Cody's outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear," said Khan. "Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest. This is an AEW world championship match that so many All Elite Wrestling fans are excited to witness, and I'm glad we'll be able to present it at Full Gear."

This would be Jericho's second AEW World Title defense. AEW previously announced that Jericho will face an opponent to be named on the Wednesday, October 16 TNT episode from Philadelphia, which will be week 3. Jericho just defeated Adam Page to become the inaugural champion at last Saturday's All Out pay-per-view. Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears in singles action at All Out. He also has singles wins over Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin.

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, November 9 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley