Former Lucha Underground Star Thunder Rosa has signed a multi-fight deal with MMA promotion, Combate Americas, as first reported by Squared Circle Sirens and later confirmed by ESPN.

Rosa, real name is Melissa Cervantes, will be making her debut on Friday, November 8 in San Antonio, Texas, under her ring name. The deal with the MMA promotion is said to be a multi-fight contract.

Commenting on the deal, Rosa issued a statement on Twitter, which read: "The news is officially out! I want to thank my family, my team and my sponsors for believing I can accomplish this huge step in my career."

Combate Americas is owned by former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio who has also signed Rosa to work for his wrestling promotion called Nación Lucha Libre, which debuted earlier this year.

Rosa, who currently wrestles under the name Serpentine for Women of Wrestling, is a longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and has been training for an MMA debut.