Trenesha Biggers had a run in TNA/Impact from 2008-09 as Rhaka Khan, but now she is apparently on the run from the law.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso says that Khan is one of El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Aug. 25, 2019. She is listed under the names of Trenesha Sims, aka Trenesha Biggers or Trenesha Williams and has been charged with interference with child custody.

No other information regarding Khan is given other than her age, height, weight and features. Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call 915-566-8477 and that they can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Khan's last known in-ring stint came with Lucha Libre USA in 2010-11 where she competed under the name of La Tigresa Caliente. When she was in TNA prior to Lucha Libre, Khan along with Roxxi Laveaux were both suspended for 60 days for getting into a backstage altercation after Laveaux confronted Khan for working too stiff.

Khan got her start in the wrestling industry with WWE when she entered the 2005 Diva Search which was won by Ashley Massaro. Khan didn't make the finals but signed a developmental contract and headed to DSW where she was trained by Marty Jannetty. She was eventually released from her WWE contract in 2006.