Kevin Matthews (also known as "KM") handles booking for the New Jersey wrestling promotion, WrestlePro, and he took to Twitter to reach out to Big Cass (aka CaZXL) after the events that transpired this past weekend at a WrestlePro show at the Rahway Rec Center in New Jersey.

KM responded to the situation by tweeting out, "I'm all about second chances. The second Cass is good to go I will be the first one to happily book him on a future WrestlePro show." He also added, "Myself and the entire @WrestlePro family are all behind you and wish you all the health and happiness in the world my friend. Can't wait to see the new and improved CazXL! kick ass bud ?? @TheCaZXL."

As noted, a WrestlePro event was held being held last Friday to say goodbye to owner, Pat Buck, who now works for WWE as a producer. However, Cass' involvement in the show would result in threats and a confrontation with AEW's Joey Janela. A physical confrontation would then ensue with Pat Buck, who reportedly punched Cass and knocked him to the ground with a single blow.

Buck has made it clear that he also has no hard feelings towards Cass after what occurred. He tweeted out, "Rooting for you @thecazxl. Us @nyjets fans can endure anything! Godspeed."

Enzo Amore also thanked fans for the support that Cass has been receiving, writing, "Thanx for all the love & support for @TheCaZXL . My man is going to kick out! Cause if he doesn't I'll break up the pin. Loyalty is love. I've learned a lot about our friendship this past year, & No matter what he decides to do with his future endeavors: Friendship > Business."

As noted, Cass used Enzo's Instagram account earlier this week to issue out a statement after the events that transpired this past weekend. Cass took full responsibility for any mistakes that he made and claims he is getting the help he needs to secure a better future for himself.

"I have been very honest with my past struggles, and it has been an ongoing battle," he wrote. "On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events. I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression. But I will work my absolute hardest to right the wrongs of Saturday night and apologize to Kevin Mathews, Pat Buck, Joey Janela, the entire WrestlePro locker room and all parties involved from the bottom of my heart.

"I'm getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime. When & if I reemerge as a public figure it will be in good faith and I hope to inspire those who struggle with the same mental health issues I do to seek the help they need. If Tyson Fury can do it....so can I.

"Remember...I ain't dead yet. And neither are you.

"Peace and love, William Patrick Morrissey III"

You can see the full Tweets and Instagram post below:

I'm all about second chances. The second Cass is good to go I will be the first one to happily book him on a future WrestlePro show. — KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) September 17, 2019