NXT is a learning experience for several wrestlers. One day you could be learning new ways to improve your wrestling, other days you are coaching rising talent. Wrestling isn't the only thing one has to learn, as they are behind the scenes opportunities.

Chelsea Green, signed by WWE in 2018, has been practicing her commentary skills. She took to Twitter to talk about the new opportunity, while also looking to add a new name under her belt.

"Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I've begun at @WWENXT ???? I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me.

"Maybe soon they'll announce me as 'one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire' ??"

The former Tough Enough contestant and Impact Knockouts Champion broke her wrist when she wrestled at Full Sail University for the first time in March, requiring surgery. Green, who recently got engaged to Zack Ryder, has formed a team with Deonna Purrazzo. The "VXT" stable, were shown ringside during NXT's live show last week.

You can check out Green's tweet below: