The weekly WWE NXT UK series will be moving to a new timeslot next week.

It was announced during today's episode that the show will begin airing on Thursdays at 3pm ET and 8pm BT, starting with next week's episode.

NXT UK has been airing on Wednesdays at 3pm ET and 8pm BT since it launched in October 2018. A new timeslot had been rumored since it was announced that the main NXT show will be released on the WWE Network on Thursdays, 24 hours after it airs on the USA Network on Wednesdays.

Beginning next week, the weekly NXT UK episode will be released to the WWE Network at 3pm ET on Thursdays, while the main NXT episode will be released to the Network at 10pm ET.