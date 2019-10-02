Interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has big-time goals for his mixed martial arts future. The path to that greatness starts this Saturday when he meets Robert Whittaker for the undisputed title in the main event of UFC 243 from Australia.

After that, Adesanya wants to eventually challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, was discussing future fights with Submission Radio when he brought up the idea of taking on Miocic.

"It's they're talking about doing a super-fight, then skip light heavyweight and go straight to heavyweight," Bareman said. "No one's done that. I think Stipe. Stipe would be the one I'd like to fight."

Adesanya acknowledged the idea, adding "I think the way he's thinking, but let's not get ahead of ourselves."

Four years ago, Adesanya captured the King in the Ring title in kickboxing while competing in the heavyweight division. He's also started a slowly-developing feud with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

"In boxing and kickboxing, I've stepped in weight in any (division) I've done in fighting," Adesanya said. "People think I'm gonna have to put on size, but that's cause they're dumb. They don't understand the game. I weighed in with full clothes and a box of Dunkin' Donuts the last time I fought at heavyweight, so I stayed the same weight but still packed a punch. I even dropped the second guy."

Bareman also believes that his unbeaten fighter will be the "biggest star in the UFC" after he unifies the belts with a victory over Whittaker.

"The biggest active star anyway," he added in regards to Conor McGregor. "I know there's one other star that's sitting out, but I also know Israel's goal was to be a biggest star than that guy, as well."