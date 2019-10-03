One of the most talked about spots during AEW Dynamite's debut was Jon Moxley hitting Dirty Deeds on Kenny Omega through a glass table. After the event, that prompted the media to bring up wrestlers having health insurance during a scrum featuring AEW President Tony Khan, which Wrestling Inc. was on hand for.

Khan talked about which AEW wrestlers are receiving health insurance while also revealing that Moxley still gets insurance through his former employer.

"Of the people you saw tonight, a large percentage of them are insured with AEW because they work full-time for AEW. This is my fifth show I've done in 2019 and most people haven't been on all five shows. Of the people that have been on all five shows, most of them are full-time and have full-time benefits," said Khan.

"Jon Moxley actually does get healthcare but he gets it through his wife [Renee Young] who is a full-time employee elsewhere. But Kenny [Omega] does get healthcare and is a full-time employee as are a lot of people. Kenny is a part of my office and he works a full-time job. There's other people like Britt Baker who's full-time job is a dentist and she's come in and wrestle I wanna say four of the five shows."

Khan said that many of AEW's office roles such as in graphics, creative or production have been carved out for wrestlers so they have full-time jobs and get full-time benefits.

"But there are some people here who have come in and only done a couple of spots this year that are not classified as full-time employees…it's a complicated answer," stated Khan.

You can watch the full media scrum in the video above.