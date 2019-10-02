Over the past few weeks, Major League Wrestling's Court Bauer has been doing everything to secure his brand as one of the fastest growing wrestling companies in the world today. That includes growing the MLW women's division.

After teasing the signing of a top female star, pen went to paper today. Zeda Zhang has signed a multi-year deal with MLW.

"Zeda is an instant threat to all within the women's division and I look forward to her matches for years to come here in MLW," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release. "Zeda is not only a great athlete but a great role model and person. I'm ecstatic to have her join MLW."

A participant in WWE's Mae Young Classic, Zeda returns to MLW for the first time since 2018. The former MMA star has recently worked all over the world and has trained with CIMA in China.

This is the first of many signings MLW will hope to lock up as they are expected to announce a true women's division and championship within the next few months.

