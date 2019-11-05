NXT star Joaquin Wilde is cleared to return to the ring. Wilde shared the news in an Instagram story.

As noted, Wilde had surgery last month because of a broken eye socket. He also now has a steel plate in his face.

The injury happened back in July while he was training. Doctors had held off surgery for a few weeks to see if the injury would heal itself.

Joaquin Wilde made his NXT TV debut during the NXT Breakout Tournament. He lost to Angel Garza in the first round.

Below is a tweet when he had surgery back in October and the doctor's note for him to return: