ODB has spent almost her entire pro wrestling career with TNA/Impact Wrestling. She had a short stint in WWE's developmental territory OVW back in the day, but has been an Impact Knockout ever since.

She asked if she ever had a talk with WWE about heading there when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I've never really reached out. Also, I hated being backstage because when I first started I'd go backstage at WWE and I would feel like a frickin' loser," revealed ODB. "Damned if you do, damned if you don't. If you don't shake someone's hand and all of that BS. I didn't like that feeling.

"After TNA I didn't even bother and never reached out to them because my TNA experience was awesome. I loved coming to work and hanging out with the talent as we all got along. It was fun and no one was better than one another. We were all in this together and it didn't matter what part of the card we were on."

She added that it's scary walking around backstage at a place you don't know even though she was under the WWE umbrella with OVW. She last wrestled in OVW in 2007 and was asked if there were ever any talks of her being promoted to WWE.

"They never liked me. OVW was great for me and that's where I really developed and polished up the ODB character. Danny Davis and Al Snow gave me a huge opportunity and I thank them to this day," said ODB. "They let me do my thing and they were pushing for me but Johnny Ace decided, 'Nope, she's not right for the Divas division' and BS like that."

She then mentioned that the WWE agents would come down and question why she was the OVW women's champ. There was controversy around her because she was part of the contracted class but they didn't want her as champion.

"My final thing [with OVW] was when Triple H and Shawn Michaels were there which was right before I made the jump to TNA," recalled ODB. "I was so nervous and I pulled Triple H aside and he watched my match. He was like, 'Wow. You have a big character and I like it. You were really good and really stuck out to us.'

"I said I have an opportunity to be in the Knockouts division in TNA and he said, 'I would take that opportunity.' So he told me to go and I thank him for that. He said there's nothing here for you and they're not looking at you right now.

"I'm like, 'Alright, whatever.' But it was the best decision of my life and it helped me build my ODB brand. I'm thankful."

Unlike ODB, many other golden era TNA talents did end up making their way to WWE and ODB described while it's bittersweet.

"It's bad when people leave a company that they started out, but you also have to look at in their shoes. They wanna be on a big stage but I think it's cool a lot of those guys got to go there – EY, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, AJ. When they showed up people knew who they were and that's the best part. TNA homegrown and they crossed over and people know them," said ODB.

Styles became a main eventer in WWE while Roode has struggled to find his footing. ODB was asked why he didn't have the same success as Styles.

"He's one of my favorites and is such a good talent. He looks great, can go in the ring and is great on the mic. He needs to be bigger than he is right now," stated ODB. "I'm hoping he gets a bigger opportunity but he and Ziggler are a good pairing. Those guys are money."

In recent years ODB has begun to transition away from the ring and to her food truck business. But the food truck was mysteriously burned down some months ago which left ODB in peril. She talked about how Impact stepped up to help her out.

"Tommy Dreamer reached out to me and then Scott D'Amore reached out and then Josh Mathews reached out. They were telling me what they wanted to do and I was like, 'What? You're kidding me, right?' I knew I was loved by TNA but this was pretty badass for them to do that," said ODB.

"TNA's always been my home and it always will be. The doors have always been open and I'm excited to come back home and definitely New York City as I haven't been there in a long time."

She added that her relationship with Impact has always been good, regardless of some ups and downs. She appreciates that they let ODB be ODB and talked about the recent communication she's had with Impact.

"They've contacted me before to do a one-off to help the younger talent out. So it's cool that they still keep me in mind for stuff," said ODB. "I can still go in the ring and my outfit still fits, so you never know what could happen in NYC."

You can also help ODB, and receive cool merchandise, by donating to her IndieGoGo campaign by clicking here.

