Last night's official WWE Backstage premiere at 11pm ET on FS1 did not make the Cable Top 150 list from Nielsen, according to Showbuzz Daily, and viewership for the new weekly studio show is not available.

The first WWE Backstage preview show aired on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:13pm, following a MLB playoff game, and drew 597,000 viewers on FS1, ranking #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic. The second Backstage preview show aired on FS1 following the October 25 SmackDown episode, which also aired on FS1. That episode drew 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.

College Football topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demo, but just 2.759 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night in viewership with 3.596 million viewers, but ranked just #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

For the 11pm hour, the following shows did make the Cable Top 150:

* 11th Hour on MSNBC at #30 with 2.002 million viewers

* CNN Tonight at #41 with 950,000 viewers

* Conan on TBS at #47 with 375,000 viewers

* FOX News at Night at #54 with 1.505 million viewers

* Daily Show on Comedy Central at #59 with 522,000 viewers

* Watch What Happens Live on Bravo at #75 with 407,000 viewers

* Profit: An Inside Look on CNBC at #125 with 219,000 viewers