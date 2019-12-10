Former WWE star Brodus Clay (Tyrus) is being sued by Britt McHenry for sexual harassment, according to TMZ. Tyrus was McHenry's former Un-PC cohost. Un-PC is a FOX Nation show.

Britt McHenry is claiming that Tyrus sent her text messages that included threats of a dick pic and comments about her butt and legs. She also claims that he lied and told HR and management that they were both just flirting. He showed investigators photos and texts of her cleavage and nearly bare breast, which McHenry claims the pics and texts were doctored and not really her.

Tyrus was removed from Un-PC but was later given his own show, Nuff Said.

Britt McHenry is also suing FOX News. She claims that after she told about what Tyrus did, FOX News shut her out of company events and refused to allow her to appear as a guest on other FOX News shows.

A rep from FOX News told TMZ, "Ms. McHenry's lawsuit recycles the same allegations she filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights in October, to which we filed a response on Friday. As we have previously stated, Ms. McHenry's allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed."

Tyrus was released by WWE in 2014.